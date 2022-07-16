Keyshawn Johnson Says 1 Current Quarterback "Deserved Better"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 23: ESPN personality Keyshawn Johnson looks on before the last regular season game played at Candlestick Park between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

During a recent episode of ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Max, former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson shared his thoughts on Matt Ryan's future with the Indianapolis Colts.

Johnson is relieved that Ryan will suit up for the Colts because he believes the veteran signal-caller "deserved better" from his former team, the Atlanta Falcons.

"It's not a mistake at all. [The Falcons] did a wonderful thing by allowing Matt Ryan to leave and go to a team that can compete for a championship," Johnson said. "He deserved better, and they knew that. That's why they're giving him better. The Atlanta Falcons aren't ready to compete right now, and (Ryan) doesn't have time. He can't sit around and wait three or four years. Time's running out on Matty Ice."

Ryan has been the heart and soul of the Falcons' offense for roughly a decade. That being said, it was very evident the team was ready to enter a rebuild.

At this stage in Ryan's career, he deserves the chance to compete for a Super Bowl title on an actual contender.

Last season, Ryan had 3,968 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. By his standards, it was a poor year.

Ryan will try to rejuvenate his career in Indianapolis this fall, and of course, potentially capture a Lombardi Trophy in the process.