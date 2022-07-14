Keyshawn Johnson Says 1 NFL Team's Roster "Sucks"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 23: ESPN personality Keyshawn Johnson looks on before the last regular season game played at Candlestick Park between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Keysahwn Johnson isn't expecting much from the Chicago Bears this season.

During a segment on ESPN's NFL Live (h/t Daniel Greenberg), the former Pro Bowl wide receiver lambasted Chicago's perceived lack of talent.

"Quite frankly, this roster sucks," Johnson said. "It's just the reality of it. It's not a good roster. There are no players there. Think about it, they only got two or three players that can probably start for another team."

Following a 6-11 campaign that led the organization to fire head coach Matt Nagy, the Bears have had a relatively quiet offseason. As Allen Robinson, James Daniels, and Akiem Hicks signed elsewhere and Khalil Mack got shipped to the Chargers, the NFC North squad settled mostly for short-term deals.

They'll hope to cash in on some low-risk additions, including recently acquired wide receiver N'Keal Harry, but they haven't made many major splashes. As a result, it's difficult to see Chicago competing in Justin Fields' second season.

Johnson's evaluation is still awfully harsh. The Bears allowed the sixth-fewest yards last season, so their defense alone consists of more than three starting-caliber players. However, the unit will take a big hit without Mack.

Unless the Bears uncover some hidden gems, they might be in store for a long year.