Keyshawn Johnson Says 1 NFL Team's Roster "Sucks"
Keysahwn Johnson isn't expecting much from the Chicago Bears this season.
During a segment on ESPN's NFL Live (h/t Daniel Greenberg), the former Pro Bowl wide receiver lambasted Chicago's perceived lack of talent.
"Quite frankly, this roster sucks," Johnson said. "It's just the reality of it. It's not a good roster. There are no players there. Think about it, they only got two or three players that can probably start for another team."
Following a 6-11 campaign that led the organization to fire head coach Matt Nagy, the Bears have had a relatively quiet offseason. As Allen Robinson, James Daniels, and Akiem Hicks signed elsewhere and Khalil Mack got shipped to the Chargers, the NFC North squad settled mostly for short-term deals.
They'll hope to cash in on some low-risk additions, including recently acquired wide receiver N'Keal Harry, but they haven't made many major splashes. As a result, it's difficult to see Chicago competing in Justin Fields' second season.
Johnson's evaluation is still awfully harsh. The Bears allowed the sixth-fewest yards last season, so their defense alone consists of more than three starting-caliber players. However, the unit will take a big hit without Mack.
Unless the Bears uncover some hidden gems, they might be in store for a long year.