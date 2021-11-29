Kirk Cousins Made An Embarrassing Mistake On Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings had to call a timeout late against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening for a pretty embarrassing reason.

Kirk Cousins lined up under the wrong offensive lineman. Seriously.

The Vikings had to call a last-second timeout to avoid a delay of game penalty when Cousins accidentally lined up underneath his right guard instead of his center.

That’s not great…

“The Vikings had to take a timeout before their 4th down play as Kirk Cousins lined up under his guard and tried to take the snap,” FOX Sports NFL shared on Twitter.

The Vikings had to take a timeout before their 4th down play as Kirk Cousins lined up under his guard and tried to take the snap. pic.twitter.com/M9aNgeN0pj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 29, 2021

Whoops!

The Vikings are trailing the 49ers, 34-26, with less than 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on FOX.