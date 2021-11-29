The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kirk Cousins Made An Embarrassing Mistake On Sunday

Minnesota Vikings quarterback kirk cousins warms up before a game in new yorkEAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 21: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings had to call a timeout late against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening for a pretty embarrassing reason.

Kirk Cousins lined up under the wrong offensive lineman. Seriously.

The Vikings had to call a last-second timeout to avoid a delay of game penalty when Cousins accidentally lined up underneath his right guard instead of his center.

That’s not great…

“The Vikings had to take a timeout before their 4th down play as Kirk Cousins lined up under his guard and tried to take the snap,” FOX Sports NFL shared on Twitter.

Whoops!

The Vikings are trailing the 49ers, 34-26, with less than 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.