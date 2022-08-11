Kirk Cousins Was Sent Home From Vikings Practice Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 30: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks to pass the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings sent Kirk Cousins home from Thursday's practice because he wasn't feeling well.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said (h/t Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams) that the team is still "working through" whether Cousins has COVID-19. If the quarterback tests positive, he'll have to spend five days in isolation, and thus miss Sunday's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Kirk Cousins, obviously, was not out at the walkthrough today. I have not gotten much of an update, but I do know he was not feeling well earlier,” O’Connell told reporters Thursday. “We have a process in place where we sent him home, and we’ll go through our processes internally. I’ll get an update for you guys as the week pans out on his availability for the Raider game.”

Cousins tested positive for COVID at the end of 2021. Because of his unvaccinated status, he missed Minnesota's Week 17 game against the Green Bay Packers. A 37-10 loss eliminated the Vikings from playoff contention.

Players are no longer routinely tested unless they report symptoms.

Cousins finished a quietly strong 2021 season with 4,221 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, seven picks, and a 103.1 quarterback rating. Yet the Vikings have made just one postseason appearance during his four seasons under center.

He didn't get to face the Packers last winter, but Cousins has a month to recover before the Vikings host their division rivals in Week 1.