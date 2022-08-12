Kirk Cousins Won't Play This Weekend: Fans React

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 30: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks to pass the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings sent Kirk Cousins home from practice on Thursday after he revealed he was feeling ill. Turns out it was for good reason.

Cousins has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. He won't play in the Vikings' preseason opener this weekend.

"Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The good news is it's just the preseason and Kirk Cousins wasn't going to play much anyway. We hope he gets feeling better sooner.

"Let’s be real he wasn’t gonna play in that preseason game regardless lol," one fan said.

"Why would he even play in the first place," another fan wrote.

"Better now than later," wrote Torrey Smith.

Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond will each get plenty of playing time on Sunday.

"#Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell tells reporters that QB Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's preseason opener at Las Vegas. On backup QBs, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond, he said, 'No matter who starts, they’ll both play a ton.'"

Let's hope Cousins gets healthy soon.