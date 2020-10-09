Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler To Call Another Monday Night Football Game

On Friday morning, football fans rejoiced as ESPN announced Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will be doing another NFL game.

In Week 1, Herbie and Fowler called a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. Generally on the call for ABC’s biggest game of the weekend, fans loved to hear the pair in the booth for an NFL game.

Earlier this wee, thee NFL announced the New England Patriots-Denver Broncos game would be moved to Monday night. That news came after the Patriots had another player test positive for COVID-19.

With that game being moved to Monday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Herbie and Fowler will be on the call. The pair will still call Saturday night’s game between Clemson and Miami as well.

“Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will still do Miami-Clemson on ABC Saturday,” Marchand reported. “Then, their entire crew, including producer Bill Bonnell & director Derek Mobley, will travel to Foxboro.”

ESPN will have Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit with reporter Laura Rutledge for the Patriots-Broncos game at 5 p.m. Monday, according to sources. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 9, 2020

Fans loved when Herbie and Fowler called their first Monday night game in Week 1.

Although the Patriots and Broncos kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, there will still be plenty of people tuning in to hear their call.

It will be a busy weekend for the two after calling the biggest college football game of the weekend.