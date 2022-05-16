Kirk Herbstreit Has 1 Main Goal For His NFL Coverage

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit has been a mainstay of ESPN's college football coverage for decades. This fall, he'll be part of Amazon's Thursday night NFL team.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Herbstreit revealed he has already been preparing for the upcoming pro season at Pro Football Focus headquarters in Cincinnati.

The goal, Herbstreit says, is to get a base knowledge for NFL teams similar to what he has for college programs.

"I'm just trying to lay a foundation," Herbstreit told McAfee. "Like if you said Ohio State-Alabama, Tennessee-USC, I could give you a foundation of who they are, what their DNA is without really looking at anything. That's what I'm going to try and build here in May and June and July."

With Amazon, Herbstreit will be paired with the legendary Al Michaels, who was brought over from NBC to be the network's play-by-play voice.

"I've hung out with him now like two or three times," Herbstreit told McAfee about Michaels. "I've had a chance just to get to know him. I'm big on that... When you do that, it really allows you to have natural chemistry."

Amazon's Thursday Night Football package will debut in Week 2 when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Los Angeles Chargers.