Kirk Herbstreit Has 3-Word Message Before Thursday Night Football

Kirk Herbstreit is just as sick as you are of these low-scoring Thursday Night Football games.

There have been only two touchdowns and 40 total points scored in the last two weeks on TNF. It's not atypical for Thursday NFL action to be a little less than crisp, but this is a new low.

Apparently, Herbstreit is feeling good about the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints finding the end zone tonight. He tweeted a simple message to his followers moments ago, less than an hour before kickoff.

"We need TD's!!!" Herbstreit wrote.

The Cardinals and Saints are both 2-4, and they could each desperately use a win tonight.

Neither team's offense has been great this season, but maybe Herbstreit will get his wish tonight and the scoreboard will light up.

Cardinals-Saints will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.