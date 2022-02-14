Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Opinion On Halftime Show Very Clear

You can add ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit to the list of people who loved the Super Bowl LVI halftime show tonight.

This year’s intermission performance featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, along with surprise guest 50 Cent. The 52-year-old Herbstreit clearly was a fan of the display.

“Thank you @NFL for that halftime show,” Herbstreit wrote on Twitter. “Hope we can have that every year!!! Incredible!”

In all honesty, it seemed like one of the better halftime shows we can remember. Even though all of those artists, except for Kendrick Lamar are on the “older” side now, they showed they can still bring it.

Thus far, the second half of the game is living up to the halftime concert. The Bengals scored 10 quick points to take a 20-13 lead before the Rams cut it to four moments ago.

You can watch Super Bowl LVI on NBC.