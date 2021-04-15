Kirk Herbstreit Shares Preview For His New Show On ESPN

Kirk Herbstreit caught the attention of football fans everywhere when he announced his new “QB 21” series last week. The ESPN show will feature interviews between the long-time analyst and six of the talented quarterbacks from the 2021 draft class.

Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Kyle Trask and Zach Wilson will each get an individual episode in the series.

On Thursday, just two days before the first installment of “QB21” airs on ESPN, ABC and ESPN 2, Herbstreit shared a preview of the highly anticipated show.

“Really excited for this-sat down with Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Kyle Trask, Trey Lance and Zach Wilson ahead of the #NFLDraft,” Herbstreit tweeted.

Here’s a look at the full preview:

Really excited for this-sat down with Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Kyle Trask, Trey Lance and Zach Wilson ahead of the #NFLDraft. QB21 is airing April 17-20 across ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/cd0A7QWc74 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) April 15, 2021

Herbstreit has already shared his excitement for the series and the sports world has followed suit. If the show lives up to its description, it’ll give a unique look at one of the deepest, most talented quarterback classes in recent memory.

“When I thought about the approach for this series, my goal was to dive into the personal aspect of these six NFL prospects: how they’re wired, what makes them tick, and the personal challenges that they’ve had to deal with as an athlete,” Herbstreit said. “So each conversation is all encompassing; about trying to get to know them from the very beginning, as early as we could go back, all the way to where they are now, on the cusp of their lives changing.”

Here’s another look at the full schedule of “QB21”:

Trevor Lawrence – Saturday, Apr. 17 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Mac Jones – Saturday, Apr. 17 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Justin Fields – Saturday, Apr. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Compilation episode – Sunday, Apr. 18 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC

Kyle Trask – Monday, Apr. 19 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Trey Lance – Monday, Apr. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Zach Wilson – Tuesday, Apr. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Most of these quarterbacks will come off the board in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29.