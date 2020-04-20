Kirk Herbstreit Names His ‘Most Intriguing’ Player In The NFL Draft

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit got to watch Jalen Hurts play a lot over the last four years. Not surprisingly, he’s a fan of the Oklahoma quarterback.

Hurts will officially be an NFL player by the end of the week. There’s a good chance he hears his name called on Friday night, but if he doesn’t, he won’t have to wait long on Saturday to hear it.

Hurts is not considered in the elite tier of quarterbacks in this year’s crop. His passing ability has been questioned, and most agree he needs time to develop before becoming a competent pro.

Despite these warts, Herbstreit thinks Hurts has a future in the league. In a media conference call today, the ESPN analyst referred to Hurts as the “most intriguing” prospect in this year’s draft.

Via 247Sports:

“There’s always one player who’s the most intriguing,” Herbstreit said. “I enjoyed watching him and how he carried himself at Alabama. He was a great teammate, came into the SEC championship and saved their season. We all saw last year what he did in Lincoln Riley’s system. I think he’s an interesting commodity. I would not compare him to Lamar Jackson at all. He’s more of a power runner. Jackson is like a Mike Vick. I think he throws the ball much better than people give him credit. You watch him throw in shorts, he throws the ball as well as anyone in the draft. I think (what he needs to do) is to continue to grow in reading coverage. If he doesn’t go through his reads, his instinct is to take off. He’ll get uncomfortable and want to get out.”

Hurts threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns with the Sooners in 2019, while adding 1,298 rushing yards and 20 scores. Hurts’ ability to hurt the defense with his legs has some projecting he could emerge in a “slash” role in the NFL, a la Taysom Hill.

Most analysts have Hurts ranked as the fifth-or sixth-best quarterback in this year’s class, behind Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love. However, ESPN’s Jeff Legwold is more bullish on Hurts than most, ranking him third behind only Burrow and Tua.