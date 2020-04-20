Kirk Herbstreit Warns NFL Teams About Passing On 1 QB

Georgia’s Jake Fromm is not one of the top tier quarterback prospects in this year’s NFL Draft. Those would be Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.

In fact, Fromm isn’t even generating as much buzz as this year’s late-rising sleeper QB (Utah State’s Jordan Love) or the jack-of-all trades Jalen Hurts. However, Kirk Herbstreit has a warning for those sleeping too much on the three-year Bulldog starter.

During today’s NFL draft media teleconference, Herbstreit sung Fromm’s praises as a leader and lauded his intelligence. He even likened him to Gardner Minshew, who was a late-round draft choice last year before surprising many with his play as a rookie.

What Fromm may lack in raw ability, he makes up for with intangibles, Herbstreit said. This makes him worth taking a chance on.

“Anybody who has heard me talk about Jake Fromm over the past couple years knows I’m a huge fan of his,” Herbstreit said, via UGAWire. “He’s just an old soul. He’s a guy who isn’t going to go to the combine and blow everybody away with arm strength, but he’s a guy kind of like Gardner Minshew. He didn’t check every box, but next thing you know you draft him, he’s smart and picked up the system and after an injury, he’s in there and playing. Executing. “Jake Fromm reminds me of that kind of guy. I’m interested in where he goes and what system. Whoever gets him is getting a gym rat.”

Fromm is projected to be a Day 2 or 3 pick by most experts. In a detailed (premium) article today, PFF’s Seth Galina argued that if Fromm could harness the level of play he had during the 2018 season through the first half of 2019, he could be “a late-round steal.”

Once again, I am asking you to fall in love with a pocket passer.

Jake Fromm is a subtle genius from the pocket and will be a late round steal IF he figures out what failed him in the 2nd half of 2019.

Here's "The Two Fromm's":https://t.co/nO0U6Hqgbw — Seth Galina (@pff_seth) April 20, 2020

One of the top QB performers on the Wonderlic test, Fromm looks like he’ll at least be a competent backup at the NFL level.

It will be interesting to see if the right coach and system could coax even more out of him.