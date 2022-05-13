Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Amazon's Schedule For NFL Season

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Amazon Prime will be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football for the 2022 season and beyond, and it's safe to say Kirk Herbstreit is fired up about his upcoming work schedule.

Herbstreit will be the color commentator for Amazon's NFL broadcasts, joining former NBC play-by-play commentator Al Michaels in the booth.

On Friday, Herbstreit appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss the games he'll get to call for Amazon this fall. He's pleased that he'll get some marquee matchups to immediately start the season.

"Everyone was wondering what kind of schedule Amazon would get in Year 1," Herbstreit said. "Clearly, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made this a big initiative. Right out of the gate, look at these games."

Herbstreit's first game for Amazon features the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. That's a huge AFC matchup.

In Week 3, Herbstreit will call an AFC North showdown between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Herbstreit is also pumped up about the Buccaneers-Ravens game in Week 8, which makes sense considering it features two elite quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson.

It should be a fun season for Herbstreit and the rest of the Amazon crew.