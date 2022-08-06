Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Richard Seymour's Hall Of Fame Speech

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This Saturday afternoon, Richard Seymour was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and gave a touching speech to commemorate the significant milestone.

"Football may be what I do, but family is who I am," he said.



Kirk Herbstreit came away impressed with Seymour's values he expressed during the speech.

"WOW! @BigSey93 thank you for your example of excellence on the field and class and integrity off of it. Your message of God, putting family first, your teammates, humility, serving others and gratitude were so great to hear and so inspiring! Congrats on your well deserved honor!," said Herbstreit.

Pretty cool.

Herbstreit will continue his work for ESPN later this year when the college football season begins.