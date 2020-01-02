Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Rumors

Amidst an increasing number of rumors that NFL teams have interest in Urban Meyer as head coach, many opinions on how he would handle the pros have come in.

While a number of analysts might question Meyer’s ability to succeed in the NFL, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit isn’t one of them.

On Thursday, Herbstreit responded to a question about whether Meyer might have any success with the Cleveland Browns.

The ESPN college analyst responded by declaring that Meyer “would be successful in ANY coaching role.”

Urban would be successful in ANY coaching role. https://t.co/jAd3QJo0kh — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 2, 2020

Meyer has been working as an analyst for FOX Sports since retiring at the end of the 2018 season. But his name has still continued to circulate, largely in college football circles, since the fall.

However, NFL interest started rising over the past few months.

The Dallas Cowboys job – which is still filled as of writing – is considered the most appealing. Owner Jerry Jones has had previous success bringing in college coaches, and the team already comes with one of Meyer’s best players ever: Ezekiel Elliott.

But with the Browns, Giants, and Panthers all looking for new coaches, they might have interest too.

Will Urban Meyer be coaching an NFL team in 2020? Or will he stay retired?