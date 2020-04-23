Kirk Herbstreit Shares Final Thoughts On QB Justin Herbert

Oregon’s Justin Herbert is expected to be chosen in the first round of tonight’s NFL Draft. The question is which team will pick him and where.

Herbert has been a polarizing prospect throughout the draft process. He flashes high-end talent with occasionally cringeworthy mistakes. His arm is a major selling point while his accuracy is an issue that needs cleaning up.

There’s been no shortage of opinions on Herbert offered up over the last few months. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shared his final thoughts before tonight on the air with colleague Scott Van Pelt on Wednesday.

Herbstreit has seen Herbert play numerous times in college and says system fit and organizational patience and commitment could be the difference in him panning out or flaming out in the NFL.

Via 247 Sports:

“First of all, the reason you’re seeing people that are all in or are very hesitant is because of his career, right,” Herbstreit asked. “He had moments at 6-foot-6, 235 pounds where it’s like, ‘that’s it. That’s what you want out of your quarterback.’ And he had moments where you’re like, ‘hmm.’ It’s a lack of consistency with him. It’s a matter of him trying to find the right system. Hopefully someone drafts him to be patient with him. He’s got to become consistent. It’s a guess. You’re taking a dart and you’re throwing it against the board. If you think he can be consistent or if he ends up not becoming consistent.”

Scanning the most recent mock drafts, some pundits think Herbert could go as early as No. 3 overall if the Los Angeles Chargers or Miami Dolphins choose to trade up for him. Others think he’s a candidate to be taken by one of those teams with the fifth or sixth overall pick if they stand pat.

Still others project Herbert may slide a bit more. We’ll have to see.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft gets underway at 8 p.m. ET. We will have updates for you all night long on The Spun.