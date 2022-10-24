Kirk Herbstreit Shocked By NFL Quarterback Benching News

Kirk Herbstreit.

The Indianapolis Colts are benching veteran starting quarterback Matt Ryan.

Indianapolis announced on Monday that the team is moving forward with Sam Ehlinger at the starting quarterback position.

Ryan, who landed in Indianapolis following a lengthy career in Atlanta, has not worked out for the Colts like they thought he could.

ESPN college football analyst and Amazon Prime NFL analyst Kirk Herbstreit is still stunned by the news.

"Wow," the football analyst tweeted.

Ryan is dealing with an injury, but the Colts were going to bench him regardless, according to reports.

It'll be interesting to see how Ehlinger plays in this opportunity.