The NFL broadcasting hot stove continued to burn with news of Amazon targeting ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit for its Thursday Night Football analyst position.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Herbstreit’s current contract should allow him to remain on ESPN’s College GameDay while also working NFL games for another outlet. Talks are reportedly “expected to pick up shortly” between Amazon and Herbstreit.

The possibility of the decorated college analyst going to the pros had football fans talking on Twitter.

Herbstreit is far from the only big-name broadcaster potentially on the move. Troy Aikman is reportedly heading from FOX to ESPN. Rumors have also swirled about Al Michaels, Joe Buck, and Drew Brees moving to new networks.

NFL lead broadcast teams are realigning like they're NCAA conferences. https://t.co/12MNkzTg6o — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) February 27, 2022

Some fans love the idea of Herbstreit taking his football insights to the NFL for Amazon, especially if he doesn’t leave College GameDay.

Very smart pursuit by Amazon. And if he keep his college gig with ESPN, everyone wins. https://t.co/1ku68zZFRB — T (@TheoTweetsStuff) February 27, 2022

This is a phenomenal idea please do this https://t.co/sGGQSt7jnQ — NDEddieMac (@NDEddieMac) February 27, 2022

However, not everyone shared the same enthusiasm.

The college football guy? — Sal Liban (@liban_sal) February 27, 2022

It’d certainly be an outside-the-box hire for Amazon in its first season with exclusive Thursday Night Football streaming rights. Yet the former Ohio State quarterback has ample experience covering football, including a couple of trips to the Monday Night Football both.

Do you want to see Herbstreit calling NFL action?