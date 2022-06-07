Kliff Kingsbury Addresses Kyler Murray's Absence On Monday

GLENDALE, AZ - JULY 25: Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) discuss a play during the Arizona Cardinals training camp on July 25, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals began their third and final week of voluntary organized team activities without Kyler Murray.

Although Murray showed up to the team's practice facility last week, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury downplayed Monday's absence.

“It’s voluntary, guys train in different ways, so we knew that coming into the week,” Kingsbury said, per Aaron Decker of All Cardinals.

Kingsbury said the team has had "great communication" with Murray as he seeks a contract extension. The 24-year-old quarterback is currently slated to play 2022 on a $965,000 base salary with a $29.7 million fifth-year option exercised by the Cardinals for 2023.

Both parties seemed determined to get something done. Murray called Arizona "home" and said he's driven to win championships with the organization. Meanwhile, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim expressed confidence in the two sides reaching a deal this summer.

According to Decker, Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, and Zach Ertz also weren't at Monday's OTA session, but DeAndre Hopkins made an appearance as he recovers from a torn MCL.

Kingsbury previously said he expects Murray to attend mandatory minicamps, which begin next week.