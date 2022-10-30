Kliff Kingsbury Announces A.J. Green's Status For Sunday

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Wide receiver A.J. Green #18 of the Arizona Cardinals watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NFL preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 17-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Although active last week, A.J. Green didn't play a single snap during the Arizona Cardinals' Thursday-night win over the New Orleans Saints.

Kliff Kingsbury doesn't plan on that repeating Sunday.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals head coach said Green will be active and play in Week 8's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite Kingsbury's assurances, last week may be a harbinger of Green vanishing from Arizona's offense.

The seven-time Pro Bowler is far past his prime, catching 10 of 22 targets for just 56 yards in five games this season. Green has dropped two passes and tallied a mere 12 yards after the catch.

Per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Kingsury's said Green's absent Week 7 "just worked out that way." Although the Cardinals lost Marquise Brown to a foot fracture, DeAndre Hopkins dominated the target share in his return from suspension while Robbie Anderson made his team debut.

Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch also supplanted Green on the depth chart last week.

Once one of the league's premier wideouts, Green has gone his last 15 games without scoring a touchdown. If the 34-year-old plays a bigger role Sunday, it might be in hopes of auditioning him before Tuesday's trade deadline