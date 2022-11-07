Kliff Kingsbury Announces His Decision On Play-Calling

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals fell to 3-6 following Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Despite another setback, Kliff Kingsbury isn't ready to make a significant change.

Per Bo Brack of PHNX Cardinals, the head coach told reporters Monday that he's not re-assigning play-calling duties. Kingsbury said he plans to "keep it as it is."

Arizona's offense has backslid this season. After ranking eighth with 373.6 yards per game in 2021, they're currently 17th with 337.7 yards.

Their scoring average has dipped from 26.4 to 22.6, and they've already matched last season's loss tally (six) with eight games remaining.

Last month, Kingsbury said he'd "definitely" consider ceded play-calling duties on offense.

"I am open to anything that helps us score more points and helps us win," Kingsbury said on Oct. 17, via AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban. "We will see where it all goes, but yeah, whatever it takes to win, I'm all for it."

Arizona has dropped four of the last five games and is 0-3 in NFC West play. The upcoming two weeks may make or break their season, as the Cardinals stay in the division to play the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.