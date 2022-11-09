Kliff Kingsbury's Comment On Job Security Is Going Viral

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Kliff Kingsbury's seat is warming up amid a disappointing start for the Arizona Cardinals.

After making the playoffs at 11-6 season, Arizona has already matched those six losses through nine games. Kingsbury's uptempo offense has sputtered, ranking 17th in total yards.

Via team reporter Darren Urban, Kingsbury was asked Wednesday if an NFL coaching job is worth the accompanying pressure and lack of job security.

Kingsbury deflected with a joke about another sport.

"I feel like one of those LIV golfers right now," Kingsbury said.

He's presumably referencing players pressed to justify their decision to join the new golf league. LIV Golf often provides better paydays and less demanding schedules, but it's funded by a Saudi Arabia regime that orchestrated the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and killed 81 people in a mass execution earlier this year.

Reporters have asked LIV Golf participants if the money is worth overlooking the country's human rights violations.

Kingsbury's situation isn't quite the same, but the fourth-year head coach is receiving intensified scrutiny amid a poor season. The Cardinals are 27-30-1 since he left Texas Tech to take the position in 2019.

This Sunday, Arizona will attempt to save its season when hosting the 3-5 Los Angeles Rams, potentially without Matthew Stafford.