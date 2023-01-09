Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
The Arizona Cardinals made the decision to fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday afternoon.
ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.
"Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed a contract extension through the 2027 season. The Cardinals still never have had a head coach - any head coach - last longer than six years while the team has existed for over 100 years," he reported.
While it's a tough day for Kingsbury, at least he has his girlfriend to comfort him.
Kingsbury is reportedly dating model Veronica Bielik.
She recently enjoyed some time at the beach.
"If I showed you how busy was that beach from the other side and how long were the lines to get here you would prefer to watch it only from Instagram pics 😂," she joked.
It will be interesting to see where Kingsbury lands next.