Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals made the decision to fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday afternoon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

"Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed a contract extension through the 2027 season. The Cardinals still never have had a head coach - any head coach - last longer than six years while the team has existed for over 100 years," he reported.

It will be interesting to see where Kingsbury lands next.