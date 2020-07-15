Kristin Cavallari Shares A Cryptic “Back On Set” Photo

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced they were splitting earlier this spring. Shortly after that, Kristin announced that her popular E! reality show, Very Cavallari, was ending.

“As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari.’ I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys,” Cavallari wrote on Instagram.

Pop culture fans (and sports fans) enjoyed the show, which often featured Cutler and his dry sense of humor.

Is the show on its way back? Kristin posted a cryptic photo on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Back on set,” she wrote.

Stylist Dani Michelle shared some more photos of Kristin on set.

The New York Post speculated about what Kristin could be filming:

The sexy snap sparked speculation about what, exactly, the star is filming, since she decided to end her reality show, “Very Cavallari,” after three seasons amid her divorce. “Omg is the show still on???,” one person asked. Many wondered whether she might be appearing on the new season of “The Hills: New Beginnings” on MTV, which is set to resume filming soon.

Stay tuned…