Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Announce They’re Getting A Divorce

After a decade together and nearly seven years of marriage, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and his wife, reality TV star Kristin Cavallari, are obtaining a divorce.

The couple announced the news this afternoon on Instagram. Cutler and Cavallari have three children together: two sons and one daughter.

The pair were showcased together frequently in Kristin’s reality television series Very Cavallari, which has been on the air since 2018. She previously starred in Laguna Beach and The Hills and has appeared in numerous television shows and movies.

Below is the statement Cutler and Cavallari released announcing the unfortunate news that they are splitting up.

With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.

Cutler last appeared in the NFL in 2017, making 14 starts for the Miami Dolphins. He played 12 years in the league after being drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos in 2006.

This news obviously hurts for the couple and their families. We wish them the best.