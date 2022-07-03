Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Divorce: NFL World Reacts

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 25: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the Uncommon James VIP Grand Opening at Uncommon James on October 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Early on in the pandemic, longtime NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and his reality TV star wife, Kristin Cavallari, announced they were separating after a decade of being together.

“I don’t recommend divorce for anybody, let me go ahead and say that,” Cutler told TMZ. “But, it worked out. It worked out for Kristin, it worked out for me. It is what it is.”

Kristin, meanwhile, opened up about her decision, calling it her best one ever.

“Being in a relationship where I was really unhappy, that wasn’t going to work for me. And I knew in my gut for a long time that I had to do it.

“That was the scariest thing I’ve ever done, is get a divorce,” she said.

You have to respect the honesty from the longtime reality television star.

Cavallari is opening up in more areas than one, too. She recently reflected on her body image.

"I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go," she wrote.

Longtime driving star Danica Patrick appreciated it, too.

"Good for you girl!" she wrote.

Good for Kristin, indeed.