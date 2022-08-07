Kristin Cavallari Speaks Out About Ex: NFL World Reacts

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 25: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the Uncommon James VIP Grand Opening at Uncommon James on October 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari went through a very public divorce at the start of the pandemic.

The former NFL quarterback and the reality television star broke up after being together for roughly a decade.

Now, Cavallari is admitting that she hopes her ex-husband finds happiness.

“I hope that he finds someone, I really do,” Cavallari said on Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I want him happy. My kids benefit from that, you know. So I hope that he gets remarried.”

You have to respect the honesty.

Not everyone sees that as a good idea, though.

"Now why would Jay go and remarry? He’s still young and has money," one fan wrote.

"For someone who claims to not be in love with her ex she sure brings him up...a lot," another fan added.

Cavallari, who rose to fame on MTV during her reality television show days, doesn't regret the divorce at all.

It'll be interesting to see who Jay ends up with.