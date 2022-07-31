Kurt Warner Calls Out 1 Stat: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Former NFL athlete and television broadcaster Kurt Warner during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kurt Warner believes there's one very overrated stat when it comes to NFL quarterbacks.

Passing completion percentage.

The Hall of Fame quarterback called out the stat on social media earlier this week.

"Most deceiving stat in the new NFL is completion %… Tells us very little on its own, due to the nature of so many throws in this game… really have to watch the film to understand a QBs accuracy!" he tweeted.

It's an interesting point.

"Dolphins fans listen up," one fan tweeted in response.

"Thank god it’s a Hall of Fame NFL QB saying that watching the film is more important to get the whole story and not just me. But hey, IM THE IDIOT when I tell people to watch film instead of throwing out stats to me," another fan added.

"One of the biggest lies in football is the thought that completion percentage = accuracy," one fan added.

"A win for the ole' eye test analyst!!! In a game where stats can be skewed (and are to fit certain narratives) nothing better than ACTUALLY watching the game," another fan wrote.

We'll have the games back soon enough.

The NFL's 2022 preseason starts later this week.