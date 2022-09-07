Kurt Warner Makes Embarrassing Mistake: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Former NFL athlete and television broadcaster Kurt Warner during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

During the latest edition of NFL GameDay, Kurt Warner and the rest of the crew unveiled some of their playoff picks for this season.

Warner revealed that he has the Indianapolis Colts making the playoffs over the New England Patriots. However, he was unable to successfully place them on NFL GameDay's map.

In one of the funniest clips you'll see this week, Warner placed the Colts logo right near Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Rich Eisen wasn't going to led this slide. He made Warner pick up the logo and place where it rightfully belongs.

NFL fans found this segment very amusing.

"Kurt failed geography," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "Park High School is saying I told you so right now making geography a freshman requirement."

Warner's geography skills aren't anything to write home about, but we definitely understand why he's a big believer in the Colts.

With Matt Ryan under center this season, Indianapolis could make some noise in the AFC South.