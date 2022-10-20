Kurt Warner Makes His Pick For Patriots Starting Quarterback

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Former NFL athlete and television broadcaster Kurt Warner during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bailey Zappe's last two starts for the Patriots have created a quarterback controversy in New England.

There are a plethora of analysts and fans who believe Zappe deserves to start even when Mac Jones returns from his ankle injury. On the flip side, there are people who think Jones should be the unquestioned starter.

While on the "Next Pats Podcast," Hall of Famer Kurt Warner shared his thoughts on the Patriots' quarterback controversy.

At the moment, Warner thinks the Patriots will go back to Jones.

“I think the bottom line is Mac was really good last year when they had a good defense and they ran the football really well and they went on a run,” Warner said. “That’s what they’re doing right now with Bailey. And I think the bottom line really comes down to, which of these two guys do you think is better? Which of these guys do you believe can be your long-term answer? I haven’t seen anything from Mac Jones or anything from Bailey that I say, ‘Oh my gosh, you’ve got to go with Bailey because he does this better than Mac.’ So I would be hard-pressed to think that they’re not going to go back to Mac.

Jones had an exceptional rookie season, completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. This year, however, he has just two touchdowns and five interceptions.

Zappe, meanwhile, has 596 passing yards, four touchdowns and an interception this season.

The Patriots will have an important decision to make in the coming weeks.