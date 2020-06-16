Kurt Warner Outlines Cam Newton’s Likely Role In 2020

Despite being one of the most accomplished quarterbacks over the past decade, Cam Newton remains on the open market. The former MVP might have to either sit out the 2020 season, or settle for a backup role.

Carolina released Newton back in March, as the front office ultimately decided to make Teddy Bridgewater its quarterback for at least the next three years. Since the Panthers waited so long to release Newton, the majority of the teams that had a need at quarterback filled that hole earlier in the offseason.

As of right now, every team in the NFL has an idea of who its starting quarterback will be for Week 1. The odds of a starting job popping up in the next few months is highly unlikely, and it also hurts Newton that he’ll have to learn a new playbook.

It might not sound ideal to Newton, but he’ll probably have to take a backup job this year. At least that’s what Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner believes will happen.

Here’s what Warner said on NFL Network, via 247Sports:

“If Cam is healthy, I believe he’s better than a lot of starting quarterbacks in the National Football League,” Warner said. “But when you look at the landscape of the NFL and where we’re at from a quarterback perspective, we’re in great shape. There are a lot of teams that are very solid at the quarterback position and committed to a young guy. You start looking around the league and you go, where is there an opportunity for Cam Newton to go and compete for a starting job? Is that New England? Jarrett Stidham, we don’t know a lot about him. The Patriots are committed to him as their starter, but Cam could maybe go in there and compete.”

Newton still has gas left in the tank as far as his career goes. Time isn’t on his side for this season though.

Training camp begins in late July, and Newton is still a free agent up to this point. It’s tough to pinpoint which team will make a push for him.

Even though Newton has an incredible resume, the former No. 1 pick might have to wait a year before he’s a starting quarterback in the NFL again.