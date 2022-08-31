Kurt Warner Roasting Fans On Twitter: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Former NFL athlete and television broadcaster Kurt Warner during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Last weekend, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner found himself in a bizarre Twitter exchange with a fan.

Warner responded to a video that was criticizing San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance's decision-making.

"Ppl, ppl, ppl… he never got to Aiyuk in progression, don’t coach after the fact," Warner tweeted. "He took a shot to his best player 1on1 w/ press coverage… you can argue on 3rd & short to take a higher % throw… but you can understand why! BUT what u can’t do is say he should have thrown to BA!"

Despite the fact that Warner played the quarterback position at a high level, one fan decided to question his analysis.

"The drag should've been his first look," the person replied. "The go rt should be a decoy to clear space. This is an easy pick up. But he's trying to make a Mahomes, Ty Hill play."

Warner had a great response to this fan's remark, writing, "Haha… you have no idea how this works, if you are saying that!"

NFL fans are obviously siding with Warner in this situation.

Arguing about the quarterback position with a two-time MVP and Super Bowl champion is a bold strategy, that's for sure.

Luckily for this fan, Warner didn't have a harsh response.