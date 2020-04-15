Kurt Warner Says 1 QB Prospect ‘Intrigues’ Him The Most

This NFL Draft class features a handful of quarterbacks that could change a franchise in the future. Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are considered the most popular names from the bunch, but they’re not alone.

Scouts have also raved about Justin Herbert and Jordan Love throughout this draft process. They have all the physical tools needed to succeed at the next level.

One quarterback that might be flying under the radar at the moment is Jalen Hurts. He’s projected to go on Day 2 of the draft, and yet there isn’t enough chatter about him being a franchise quarterback. Well, it appears at least one Hall of Famer has faith in him.

Kurt Warner recently appeared on NFL Live to talk about the upcoming quarterbacks in this draft. During his time on the show, he revealed that he’s most intrigued by Hurts. It’s not just about what the former Oklahoma star can offer on the field, it’s about his mental makeup.

Here’s what Warned said about Hurts, via 247Sports:

“I see why you fall in love with guys like Jordan Love and Jacob Eason with the ability to make those throws down the field. But the guy that intrigues me the most is Jalen Hurts,” Warned said. “People look at Russell Wilson and they look at Tua and they think that because of the size factor, we compare those two. I believe that it is Jalen Hurts that is more like Russell Wilson. He isn’t necessarily great right now at processing and playing within the pocket, but he is a play maker. He is a winner. He does exactly what Russell Wilson does. There’s no greater winner in the NFL than Russell Wilson, finding ways to be successful. That’s who Jalen Hurts is. I’ve got my eye on him.”

Comparing Hurts to a Super Bowl winner like Russell Wilson might seem like a stretch, but upon second thought it isn’t.

Wilson needed time to grow into his role as the most valuable player on the Seahawks. Throughout his entire time with the team though, he was always thought of as a leader.

Hurts can provide leadership to a roster the moment he reaches the NFL, and then eventually his skills could match his traits off the field.