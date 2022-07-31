Kyle Hamilton Has Tough Practice Rep: NFL World Reacts

Everyone has tough practice reps, but a particular one of Kyle Hamilton's is going viral on social media.

The Baltimore Ravens were praised heavily by most of the NFL media for their selection of Hamilton in the first round this past spring.

This isn't a particularly encouraging rep, though.

Yikes.

"Daxton Hill will be twice the player. Bookmark this," one fan tweeted.

"He's a rookie he's probably nervous," another fan admitted.

"He’s a S not a corner but Jordan Davis me please," one fan added.

"Jamarr gonna have a field day lol," one fan predicted.

Hopefully the rest of training camp goes better.