Buckle up, football fans. We’re just over 48 hours away from the commencement of the 2021 NFL Draft, and predictions are flying in. The latest comes from none other than former Florida star tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts joined NFL Network on Tuesday and made the following prediction: the first four picks of the 2021 NFL Draft will be quarterbacks. This isn’t much of a surprise, but could provide a few hints into what the dominant tight end is hearing ahead of Thursday’s first round.

It’s practically a lock at this point the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers all take quarterbacks. The real mystery begins with the Atlanta Falcons, who select fourth overall. Pitts clearly believes they’ll take a quarterback.

In such a scenario, the Cincinnati Bengals would then have an opportunity to take Pitts, but they’re in more dire need of an offensive lineman. That means there’s a chance Pitts falls all the way to No. 6, currently held by the Miami Dolphins.

Florida TE Kyle Pitts just said on NFL Network that he thinks the first four picks will be quarterbacks. He said after his pro day on March 31st that he thinks the #Falcons have real interest in him. Not sure what changed. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 27, 2021

Kyle Pitts would be a perfect fit for the Miami Dolphins. And Tua Tagovailoa could use another weapon to work with.

The Falcons could swoop in and take Pitts before then, though. Atlanta may not be ready to move on from Matt Ryan just yet. But it may be wise to get a quarterback now, when this year’s class is loaded with quality quarterback prospects, as opposed to next year.

We’ll find out where Pitts lands this coming Thursday in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.