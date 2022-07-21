Kyle Rudolph Reacts To Signing With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Kyle Rudolph #82 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints 26-20 during overtime in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tom Brady may not have Rob Gronkowski to throw to this upcoming season, but he will have Kyle Rudolph.

Earlier this week, the Buccaneers announced they've signed Rudolph - the former Vikings and Giants tight end - to a one-year contract.

Rudolph will don No. 8 for the NFC South franchise.

He's clearly excited to get to work.

"Can't wait to get back to work! Year 12 is going to be one to remember and I can't thank everyone in the @Buccaneers organization enough for giving me this opportunity!! Shoutout to the Krewe, let's get it. #GoBucs," Rudolph said on Twitter.

Rudolph is no Gronkowski, but he is a reliable veteran capable of producing some decent value.

Last season with the Giants, Rudolph caught 26 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown.

Rudolph joins a tight end room that also features Cameron Brate, Cade Otton and Ko Kieft.

The entire position group has the significant task of trying to replace Gronkowski. They have big shoes to fill.

Gronk had 802 yards and six touchdowns last season.