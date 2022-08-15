Kyle Shanahan Announces Significant 49ers Injury News
The 49ers have taken a significant injury hit heading into the 2022 regular season.
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday that his defense will be without a key player moving forward.
Shanahan announced that Jimmie Ward suffered a hamstring injury. He will be out for a while.
"Kyle Shanahan announced that safety Jimmie Ward suffered a significant hamstring injury that could keep him out for the start of the regular season," Ari Meirov wrote.
The 49ers are set to open the 2022 regular season on Sept. 11 against the Bears.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.