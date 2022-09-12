Kyle Shanahan Asked About Jimmy Garoppolo, Cowboys Rumor

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Cowboys are going to be without Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks because of an injury he sustained on Sunday night. Could Jimmy Garoppolo be a trade possibility for the NFC East franchise?

Garoppolo, who re-worked his deal to stay with the 49ers, is riding the bench to start the season. Trey Lance got the start in Week 1, which resulted in a 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the possibility of trading Garoppolo to Dallas this Monday evening.

He's not closing the door on any kind of trade scenarios, regardless of player or coach.

“We’ll listen to anybody on anything. That never changes for any player," said Shanahan.

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers may be a bit reluctant to moving Jimmy Garoppolo based on what they saw from Trey Lance on Sunday afternoon.

The former No. 3 overall pick completed just 46.4 percent of his throws for 164 yards with one pick, albeit while playing practically in a monsoon.

If the Cowboys, meantime, want to compete for the NFC East this season they need to make a play for an upgrade at quarterback. Garoppolo could be the guy.

For now, they're sticking with what they have, which is Cooper Rush.