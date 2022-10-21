Kyle Shanahan Asked If Christian McCaffrey Will Play For 49ers This Weekend

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers shocked the NFL world by acquiring Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on Thursday evening.

Following the blockbuster, fans and fantasy managers wondered when they could expect the star running back to make his 49ers debut. Kyle Shanahan admitted that he's "not sure."

During a Thursday-morning radio interview on KNBR (h/t 49ers Webzone's David Bonilla), the 49ers head coach said he had a "big smile" when learning the news. His thoughts immediately went to reformatting his offensive game plan before realizing McCaffrey won't get a chance to practice with his new team before Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm still up in the air whether we're going to be able to get him here for Sunday or not," Shanahan said. "I know for sure he'll be here the following Sunday. But that's kind of why I'm in a wait-and-see approach right now."

McCaffrey took a flight to California on Friday morning, and Shanahan plans on speaking with the 26-year-old after practice.

While he almost certainly won't come close to handling the 19.7 touches averaged with the Panthers this season in Week 7, McCaffrey could get his feet wet with a few reps. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport speculated that the 49ers will deploy him in red-zone packages.

McCaffrey won't have much time to learn the offense before Sunday's Super Bowl LIV rematch, but the 49ers could fully unleash him for a pivotal Week 8 division showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.