Kyle Shanahan Has Honest Reaction To Trey Lance 'Arm Fatigue' Rumor

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, a rumor began circulating that Trey Lance deals consistently with a quarterback issue known as "arm fatigue."

It's believed the rumor can be traced back to FS1's Colin Cowherd.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the "arm fatigue" rumor during a podcast appearance on Monday.

He quickly dispelled the report, adding there's no concern whatsoever about Lance's throwing arm.

Here's more from what Shanahan has to say about Lance on Training Camp eve, as shared on Tim Kawakami's podcast.

This shouldn't be much of a surprise.

Many of the rumors floating around that had to do with the 49ers' quarterback situation seemed to come from national media.

Local insiders, meanwhile, have been on top of this from the beginning.

The 49ers' plan all along was to give Lance a season to learn from the bench before taking over in 2022.

Jimmy Garoppolo, meanwhile, is still expected to report to training camp Tuesday morning to undergo a physical. If cleared, you can expect the NFC West franchise to quickly pick up the phone and make a few calls to potential interested suitors.