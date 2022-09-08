Kyle Shanahan Has Telling Admission On Captains Decision

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers didn't name Trey Lance as one of their six captains.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed during Wednesday's press conference (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio) that the players voted for Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Jimmie Ward, Fred Warner, and Trent Williams. Lance finished seventh, followed by Deebo Samuel.

Shanahan admitted that he could have used his authority to rig the results or declare eight captains, but he chose otherwise.

"I always get the final tally and I could cheat if I wanted to,” Shanahan told reporters. “I actually didn’t at all. I agreed with all their choices and I just made the decision not to have eight of them.”

When asked about the significance of Lance not being a captain, Shanahan said he "didn't look into it that much" and pointed to his quarterback's lack of NFL experience.

"It's also his first year starting for us," Shanahan said. "There's not many rookies who end up being the captains. I know this is his second year, but he's a rookie for us."

Lance's exclusion might have drawn less much attention if not for the 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo on a restructured contract. While Lance remains the clear-cut Week 1 starter, an established veteran with a Super Bowl appearance looms on the bench if the new starter stumbles.

Shanahan ultimately chose to uphold democracy, even if the results may add to any perceived tension surrounding the team's quarterback situation.