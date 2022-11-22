Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.

Via NFL.com. Shanahan called the atmosphere "special" and "even better than we expected."

"I love San Francisco, but if we couldn't be there, I'd love to be here," Shanahan said. "This place is awesome. It was one of the coolest experiences I've ever been a part of."

Shanahan has every reason to appreciate the Mexico City fans, who treated his 49ers as the home team in a designated road game. Yet Kingsbury also commended the environment despite suffering a 38-10 loss without Kyler Murray.

"The atmosphere was incredible," Kingsbury said in his post-game press conference. "They put on a great game, and the entire weekend was spectacular. I wish we could have performed better, but that was a great atmosphere for football."

The 6-4 49ers will return to the Bay Area to host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday, and the 4-7 Cardinals will play the Los Angeles Chargers in Glendale.