Kyle Shanahan Keeps Getting Asked About The 28-3 Super Bowl

In the absence of other obvious storylines ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan has repeatedly been asked about the last time he coached in this huge spot. A few years ago, as offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, his team blew a 28-3 lead to lose to the New England Patriots in overtime, 34-28.

If Shanahan just refused to discuss that game at this point, it would be hard to blame him. Plenty of ink, and even more snide Twitter keystrokes, have been spilled about that famous blown lead.

To his eternal credit, Shanahan has stood tall in the pocket as those questions have come in fast during Super Bowl week. Rather than duck that low moment, which came just one day before he was officially introduced as the 49ers head coach, he continually addresses it.

According to Cam Inman of The Mercury News, he says that he is still proud of that Falcons team, and he believes the experience has made him a better coach.

#49ers Kyle Shanahan is asked for the zillionth time 3 days into Super Bowl week about the 2016 Falcons' 28-3 blown lead in the Super Bowl. Shanahan has been very open to discuss it, proud of that team, regrets only 1 or 2 calls. "I feel a lot better and stronger because of it." — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 29, 2020

Kyle Shanahan didn’t show his cards until the clock finally struck 0:00 against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship, a game his team dominated from start to finish.

That, if nothing else, shows that he has learned to never take his foot off the gas, especially in a one-and-done situation like the playoffs.

Earlier this week, he credited Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for reaching out to him after the game, and respecting him enough that he traded Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco for below what many considered market value for him.

If his team pulls out a win Sunday, he’ll largely put the 2017 Super Bowl behind him.

