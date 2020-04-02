Former NFL Player Takes Back His Claim About Coronavirus

Kyle Turley has had a pretty interesting post-football career, after his 10 years in the league. The former top-10 pick was a two-time All-Pro, making first-team in 2000 with the New Orleans Saints.

He was a very solid player for the Saints, St. Louis Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs from 1998-2007. The most famous…or infamous, moment of his career was probably during an ugly scuffle between the Saints and New York Jets in 2001, when he ripped an opposing player’s helmet off and flung it.

Given the hotheadedness that he was sometimes known for on the field, his post-playing career has taken a much different tack. Turley is a musician, an advocate for player health and safety, especially when it comes to head trauma, and is the owner of his own medical marijuana company. He’s actively promoted his products on social media, especially the non-psychoactive compound cannabidiol (CBD), which is believed to be effective in treating some health issues.

Unfortunately, that part of his career has gotten him in some hot water recently. He and his company Neuro XPF were warned about spreading misinformation about CBD’s potential for treating COVID-19. We’ve seen some serious ramifications from people trying to self-medicate to fight off the coronavirus, and while CBD may not have the same danger level as other things, it is deeply unhelpful if people go on acting as if they’re immune or cured by taking it. Today, Kyle Turley lightly reversed course.

OK OK, YOURE ALL RIGHT, ILL ADMIT IT! CHEAP CBD BRAND PRODUCTS WILL NOT PREVENT OR CURE COVID19! @MarijuanaMoment — KT (@KyleTurley) April 2, 2020

He didn’t do so without some qualifiers there, calling out “cheap CBD brand products” rather than acknowledging that his own products have no tested impact on the disease. Still, it looks like he’s attempting to get the FDA off of his back.

Turley has previously claimed that CBD can cure cancer, and many other diseases. It may have positive impacts on some issues, but many of Turley’s claims haven’t been tested or supported by any real science.

