Kyler Murray Asked About Playing Both Football, Baseball

It’s odd to think that less than a year ago, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was pondering whether to play Major League Baseball or try his hand at pro football. With Murray a candidate for Rookie of the Year and widely considered the Cardinals’ quarterback of the future, it looks like he made the right choice.

But that hasn’t stopped Murray from trying to follow in the footsteps of Deion Sanders and giving both a try.

In a recent interview, Murray kept the door open for possibly playing baseball during the NFL offseason. He explained that he thinks he has the physical talent to do it and thinks it might be a fun idea.

Via USA Today:

“Athletically, I think yeah, I could do it. I’ve been playing both my whole life. I would love to add that to the resume. I don’t understand why in sports they try to marginalize it. They try to make you pick one and I get it, but we’ll see. I think it would be fun. Right now, though, I’m just focused on football.”

Pulling off such a feat would make Murray the first athlete to be a first round pick in both the NFL and MLB, and go on to play in both. He was drafted No. 9 overall by the Oakland Athletics in 2018, and No. 1 overall by Arizona last year.

Though Murray may find such a move a tough sell to the Cardinals coaching staff and front office, and especially to the fanbase.

Murray started all 16 games for the Cardinals in 2019, completing 64.4-percent of his passes for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding another 544 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.