Kyler Murray Updates His Plans For Week 17 After Sunday’s Injury

Kyler Murray was forced out of Sunday’s Week 16 game with an injury. The Arizona Cardinals star rookie was replace by Brett Hundley, who finished off a huge upset of the NFC West power Seattle Seahawks.

Murray was 11-for-18 for 118 yards and a touchdown throw against a tough Seattle defense. He also had 40 yards on the ground.

It was another impressive performance for the 2019 No. 1 pick. Murray hasn’t received a ton of attention in the greater NFL world with the Cardinals way out of it, but he’s helped make the team pretty competitive for a rebuilding club.

Today, MRI results revealed that Murray suffered a “tweaked” right hamstring on Sunday.

Obviously, if there is any chance to exacerbate the injury, the Cardinals shouldn’t risk playing Murray in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The rookie quarterback wants to go, though. During today’s press conference today, he said that he plans to be available for the team’s final game.

Kyler Murray said “as of now” he’s planning to play Sunday — scott bordow (@sbordow) December 24, 2019

There isn’t a ton riding on this game for either team, so we’ll see if that holds up during the week. Obviously Kyler Murray is a competitor, and would like to continue to build on his solid year.

This season, he’s completed 64.6-percent of his throws for 3,397 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He’s also added 544 yards and four scores on the ground.

The Cardinals are riding a two-game winning streak with upsets of the Browns and Seahawks. Ending the season on a three game winning streak would be a solid accomplishment for Murray and the franchise.

[Scott Bordow]