Kyler Murray Makes Decision On OTAs: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray is reportedly not going to attend OTAs this offseason, according to ESPN.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Murray, as expected, will not attend OTAs.

"Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray will not be at Arizona’s OTAs this week, as expected. All continues to remain quiet on his contract front, for now," he reports.

Murray is hoping to land a new contract, but fans aren't surprised by the decision.

"Kyler has two years left on his rookie deal. He's a QB so I guess that's some leverage, but beside that he has none," one fan tweeted.

"Baker Mayfield to Arizona sounds too hilarious to ever happen," another fan added.

"Expect to hear the same thing about Deebo. Any expect both of them to sign new long term, market setting deals in Late July/Early August," one fan added.

Will the Cardinals be able to figure things out with Murray?