Kyler Murray Out For 5 Days: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Fresh off signing a $230.5 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray will have to miss at least five days of training camp.

Per Cardinals reporter Darren Urban, the quarterback tested positive for COVID-19. He must sit out a minimum of five days before returning to the team with a negative test.

Fans reacted to the news by making the same jokes regarding his contract's now infamous "independent study" clause that the Cardinals removed after causing considerable attention.

The homework addendum originally required Murray to independently complete four hours of study free of distractions such as TV and video games. Some onlookers wondered if he's now allowed to pick up the controller during his time away from the team.

Following his new five-year deal, Murray will face increased pressure to lead the Cardinals to their first playoff victory in seven years. He helped them snap a playoff drought last season with a 100.6 quarterback rating.

All jokes aside, here's to Murray feeling better and returning to the team soon.