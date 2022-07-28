Kyler Murray Responds To Fallout From His 'Study' Clause

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 08: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

An odd stipulation in Kyler Murray's new contract has captured everyone's attention, and the quarterback does not appreciate the reaction.

As part of his new $230.5 million extension, the Arizona Cardinals must complete four hours of "independent study" per week. The material can't be viewed on an electronic device, and he's prohibited from partaking in other activities such as browsing the internet or watching TV during these mandated sessions.

This addendum understandably raised some eyebrows among onlookers wondering why the Cardinals included this clause. On Thursday, Murray spoke out against ensuing criticism of his study habits.

During an unscheduled press conference, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the 24-year-old called the discussions of this stipulation "disrespectful" and "almost a joke."

Murray listed his achievements from high school, college, and the NFL and said those results aren't possible without putting in hard work.

"Those things you can't accomplish if you don't prepare the right way and take the game serious," Murray said.

In a December interview with The New York Times, Murray said he doesn't obsess over breaking down game film because he's "blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens." However, he said Thursday that he still studies game tape in his own way.

"There’s multiple different ways to watch film. Of course we all watch film. That doesn’t need to be questioned," Murray added. "I refuse to let my work ethic and my preparation be in question. I’ve put in an incomprehensible amount of time in what I do."

Some will think the condition reflects poorly on Murray, as it has the feel of parents laying down ground rules for a teenager.

Yet if Murray already properly prepares without any oversight, one could argue the Cardinals were the ones to disrespect him by including the homework clause. Why expose him to needless embarrassment and put his dedication in doubt?