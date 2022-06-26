Kyler Murray Tweet Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray was one of several NFL players to take to social media following the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion.

Murray had perhaps the most-viral tweet of any player.

"No one should be able to force their beliefs on anyone’s body, that is not right. Sending love to our women," he tweeted.

Murray's tweet was retweeted more than 10,000 times and liked more than 80,000 times.

Murray was one of several notable NFL players to weigh in on the ruling.

The Supreme Court's ruling will leave abortion law up to the individual states.